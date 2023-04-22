CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Auto » Haryana to Setup 6 Automated Testing Stations to Reduce Pollution
Haryana to Setup 6 Automated Testing Stations to Reduce Pollution

In compliance with the orders of NGT, a drive was launched in Gurugram and Faridabad where 2,411 petrol vehicles older than 15 years have been impounded

The Haryana government is establishing six automated testing stations in the state to reduce air pollution and improve the overall sustainability of transportation, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Friday.

He was reviewing the enforcement of the ban here on 10-15 years old vehicles and the mandatory use of anti-smog guns.

The Chief Secretary said automated testing equipment can test vehicles more quickly and accurately than manual testing, saving time and reducing the cost of testing.

Also Read: Chandigarh Metro: Punjab, Haryana Govts Give Final Nod, Suggest Minor Changes

It was apprised at the meeting that in compliance with the orders of the National Green Tribune (NGT), a drive was launched in Gurugram and Faridabad where 2,411 petrol vehicles older than 15 years have been impounded and 354 have been deregistered as on March 1.

While 1,121 diesel vehicles older than 10 years were impounded and 1,565 deregistered.

Kaushal directed the Deputy Commissioners of Faridabad and Gurugram to assess the gap of anti-smog guns and submit its report withion one month.

Also, the officers of Gurugram and Faridabad must ensure that all construction and demolition projects must deploy and ensure frequent and effective use of adequate number of anti-smog guns in proportion of the total area of construction for the project.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
