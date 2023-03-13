Haryana to Start Cargo Flights for Exporting Fruits and Vegetables to Arab Countries

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday said an initiative will be taken to start cargo flights from Maharaja Agrasen Airport here for exporting fruits and vegetables to the Arab countries.

Khattar was addressing a gathering during Haryana Krishi Vikas Mela at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University here.

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J P Dalal and Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta were also present.

“New experiments are being done to increase the income of farmers. The government has also formed the Export Promotion Council. Besides, an initiative will be taken to start cargo flights from Maharaja Agrasen Airport in the coming time, so that fresh fruits and vegetables grown by state farmers can be exported to the Arab countries,” said the CM.

He also stressed on the need for starting a new agricultural revolution. “We are ready to give every possible encouragement and support to these universities so as to ensure that the said research work is smoothly carried out. This desired research work will not only ensure reduction in agricultural cost but will also improve the quality of crops produced, which will further play a pivotal role in increasing the income of the farmers,” said Khattar.

The CM urged the scientists working at the agricultural universities of the state to conduct research on the subject for adopting best ways to get a high yield at minimum cost.

The focus should be on improving the variety of seeds. Also, the marketing board should make proper arrangements for the marketing of food grains, said Khattar.

He once again highlighted that because of the constant exploitation of water, the underground water level is going down.

Farmers should adopt sowing cash crops including fruits, flowers, vegetables, along with shifting to beekeeping, animal husbandry and fisheries, he said.

“We also have to ensure optimum usage of water…for this micro irrigation has to be adopted for which a subsidy of up to 85 per cent is given to the farmers. Borewells are being installed for groundwater recharging. We have planned to install 1,000 recharging borewells in the first phase,” he said.

Earlier, Khattar addressed a gathering during the ‘Jan Samvad programme’ here.

“Taking a step further towards ensuring timely redressal of every grievance raised by the citizens, the state government has started another unique initiative ‘Jan Samvad’ to resolve the grievances of people at their doorsteps,” said Khattar.

He said complaints raised in these programmes would be uploaded on the Jan Samvad portal and monitoring of all these complaints would be done at the state level.

