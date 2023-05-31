Here's Why Indians Follow Left-Hand Driving While Americans Prefer The Right?

Ever wondered about the reasons behind different countries driving on either the left or right side of the road? The answer lies in a combination of historical, cultural, and scientific factors. In the past, during the era of horse-drawn carriages, it was customary for people to keep to the left side of the road.

This tradition emerged from the practicality of allowing the majority of right-handed individuals to have their dominant hand free for self-defence, as they could more easily wield weapons. As the introduction of automobiles came about in the late 19th century, the practice of driving on the left side of the road persisted.

With the advent of faster gasoline-powered cars, many countries began transitioning to driving on the right side of the road. This shift was especially prominent in nations that had previously been under British rule. The IBritish themselves though continued to maintain their long-standing tradition of driving on the left, a practice they still uphold to this day. Despite their historical ties to the British Empire, countries such as India have retained the practice of driving on the left side of the road.

This decision is rooted in longstanding driving traditions, as well as the practical considerations of transitioning to driving on the right. The costs and inconveniences associated with such a shift, along with the challenges of retraining a large number of drivers, have contributed to the continuation of left-hand driving in these nations.

The variation in driving practices across different countries can be attributed to many factors. One significant historical event that impacted driving norms was the French Revolution in 1792 when France transitioned to driving on the right side of the road to reflect the revolutionary ideals of that time.

In more recent times, Sweden made the switch in 1967 driven by two primary reasons: the increasing import of cars from right-hand driving countries and the pursuit of enhanced road safety. In other nations, the decision to change driving practices was influenced by a combination of factors, including the legacy of colonial powers, trade relationships, and military alliances. These diverse factors have shaped the driving norms observed today.

Which side of the road is safer to drive?

The perception that driving on the right side of the road is safer is based on the idea that most individuals are right-handed, which makes it more natural and intuitive for them to handle a vehicle on that side. Moreover, driving on the right improves the ability to see approaching traffic, decreasing the likelihood of frontal collisions. It is not possible to definitively claim that one side of the road is inherently safer than the other.

The choice of driving side in a country is just one of many factors that can impact road safety. Other crucial elements such as road infrastructure, traffic regulations, and driver conduct also play significant roles in ensuring safety on the roads.

The prevailing practice of driving on the left or right side of the road is primarily rooted in historical traditions influenced by early driving customs, imperial influences, and some scientific considerations.