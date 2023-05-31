Hero Electric Defies Subsidy Reduction, Keeps Prices Unchanged to Boost Electric Mobility

In a remarkable move, Hero Electric, a renowned electric two-wheeler company, has once again proven its commitment to customers by declaring that it will not raise the prices of its sought-after e-scooter models.

Even in the face of the recent slash in the FAME II subsidy, the company remains resolute in its mission to foster the adoption of E2 Wheelers and debunk any misconceptions regarding their ownership costs.

The Government of India, under the FAME II scheme, recently curtailed the subsidy for electric two-wheelers, leading to a significant surge in prices across the sector. However, Hero Electric recognizes the significance of supporting customers during this transitional phase, ensuring that electric mobility remains affordable and easily accessible.

The company strongly believes that affordability serves as a pivotal factor in expediting the widespread embrace of electric vehicles, and maintaining price stability stands as a critical stride towards accomplishing this objective.

Given that India is primarily a two-wheeler market, the demand for budget-friendly and sustainable mobility solutions is soaring, and Hero Electric aims to cater to the masses. By keeping the prices of its e-scooter lineup intact, the company aspires to motivate a greater number of consumers to transition to electric vehicles without incurring any additional expenses.

Hero Electric offers a versatile array of e-scooters tailored to various segments and customer preferences. The recently unveiled models, namely Optima CX 5.0, Optima CX 2.0, and NYX, boast cutting-edge Japanese motor technology, ensuring a seamless ride, while their German ECU technology guarantees unparalleled precision performance. These vehicles are designed to endure diverse Indian weather conditions, including remote areas, excelling in terms of dependability, performance, and affordability. Additionally, they are equipped with features like remote maintenance, enhanced battery life protection, and improved charging efficiency.

With this announcement, Hero Electric reestablishes itself as a market leader committed to providing sustainable and cost-effective mobility solutions to a wide range of customers. The company’s unwavering resolve to maintain price stability sets a new milestone in the Indian E2W industry, enabling more individuals to embrace the electric revolution without any financial burden.