Hero Karizma to return in 2023 with a 210cc engine, Check Details

Remember the Hero Karizma R and ZMR? If yes, then there is big news for all the fans out there as the homegrown two-wheeler maker Hero is likely to bring back the real OG with a new liquid-cooled 210cc engine and some major body updates. However, the company has not shared any official details about the same. But, if the rumors are to be believed then the motorcycle might get launched this year or at the start of the next year.

Ahead of its official launch, some of the photos even started surfacing on the internet, where the vehicle was spotted during the test in complete camouflage. If one closely watches the spy images, it suggests that the company might retain the signature style of the bike, likely to introduce it in full LED headlamps, pairing it with DRls.

Also Read: Hero Electric Optima CX and NYX Launched, Price Starts From Rs 85000

Currently, it is hard to guess the exact specifications as yet, but there is a higher chance that the company might introduce it with a 210cc liquid-cooled engine, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. As far as the power is concerned, it might generate 25 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque.

Meanwhile, as the Hero is moving towards a turbo 210cc liquid-cooled platform, the chances are it will also benefit the 200cc air-cooled bikes like Hero Xtreme 200S and XPulse 200 4V in the near future.

Read all the Latest Auto News here