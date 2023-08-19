Hero Karizma XMR 210 Teased Again, LED Headlamp Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up for the reintroduction of the Karizma brand in the Indian market, slated to make its return as the Karizma XMR on August 29. In a strategic move, the renowned motorcycle manufacturer has enlisted actor Hrithik Roshan to once again be the face of their brand. Building anticipation for this grand comeback, Hero MotoCorp has treated bike enthusiasts to a new teaser of the much-anticipated Karizma XMR.

The teaser showcases the front of the bike, zooming in on its advanced LED headlamp. This headlamp smoothly combines LED daytime running lights. The design of the headlamp looks very bold, and there’s a noticeable ‘X’ shape that hints at the possibility of having a dynamic LED daytime running light.

Moreover, the teaser provides a glimpse of the lighting arrangement, revealing a Y-shaped LED pattern for the headlight and an extensive application of full LED technology for both low and high beam functionalities.

Hero Karizma XMR – What we know so far

The anticipation is building for the forthcoming Hero Karizma XMR motorcycle, which is poised to mark a significant milestone for Hero MotoCorp as it’s expected to house the manufacturer’s inaugural liquid-cooled engine. The powertrain, a 210cc engine, is projected to generate an impressive output of around 25bhp and 30Nm.

This engine is likely to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox for enhanced performance. The upcoming Hero Karizma XMR, with its groundbreaking engine technology, is set to make its mark in the market. Expected to be launched between Rs 1.60 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the upcoming motorcycle aims to compete with strong rivals such as the Yamaha R15 V4 and the Bajaj Pulsar RS200.

Adding to its allure, the Karizma XMR is anticipated to be offered in a range of colors, including the Yellow that was a signature of the original Karizma’s palette, along with the addition of a striking red option. This impending launch is expected to redefine Hero MotoCorp’s presence in the competitive motorcycle landscape.