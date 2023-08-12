Hero Karizma XMR Comeback in India Confirmed by Hrithik Roshan, Launch Date Revealed

Decades after introducing the iconic Karizma motorcycle, Hero MotoCorp is now all set to re-launch the all-new Karizma XMR 210 later this month. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who was the brand ambassador of the iconic Karizma back then, recently also dropped a major hint about the motorcycle’s much-awaited comeback, further suggesting that he might be the face of the new-gen Karizma too. Confirming the same, the actor took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself while revealing the launch date of the brand-new Karizma XMR.

As mentioned in his post, Hero MotoCorp will launch the motorcycle on August 29, 2023 in India.

The comeback we’ve all been waiting for! New Karizma XMR - Launching 29.08.2023 @HeroMotoCorpGet ready to #LiveTheLegend #Collab pic.twitter.com/r9SCY82R6v — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 12, 2023

“The comeback we’ve all been waiting for! New Karizma XMR - Launching 29.08.2023.Get ready to #LiveTheLegend #Collab," he wrote. He also shared two pictures of himself wearing the brand’s t-shirt with the bike’s name and the launch date on it.

Hrithik Roshan Revisits his Old Karizma Ad

Earlier, Hrithik shared a short clip from his old Karizma ad and dropped a hint about the iconic motorcycle’s comeback.

“If the tales are to be believed, then the time has come for me to ride the Legend again! Recreate the Cap-Lift using #LiveTheLegend and tag Hero MotoCorp. You are in for a legendary surprise with me," he wrote.

New Hero Karizma XMR Launch in India

After it was first launched in India back in 2003, Karizma got a new variant in the Karizma R in 2007 which was also fairly successful. After so many years, Hero MotoCorp is now gearing up to launch Karizma XMR 210 by the end of this month. To be based on an all-new platform with a steel trellis frame and box-type swingarm, it will be powered by Hero’s first liquid-cooled mill with a displacement in the 210 cc ballpark. The bike will also feature a full fairing with a twin-LED projector headlamp flanked by DRLs on either side.