Hero MotoCorp Discontinues Xtreme 200S 2V in India, Check Details About Replacement

The homegrown two-wheeler Hero MotoCorp has discontinued one of the feature-loaded Xtreme 200S 2V in India. The decision comes after seeing the overall performance of the bike in the Indian market and new emission norms. It has been reported that the motorcycle, which shaped the company’s destiny in the segment ever since it was launched, somehow failed to impress customers, and witnessed a major drop in sales recently.

The company also remove the bike from its official website, and the place has been taken by the all-new Xtreme 200S 4V. The company also has high expectations from the Xtreme 200S 2V’s replacement as they want to attract new customers as well as good sales figures with updated models. However, the bike has been receiving a good response from the audience. But, it is too early to say if the new candidate deserves the position or not.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Features

The newly launched Xtreme 200S 4V comes with an appealing design and cutting-edge technology. It features the latest fully digital instrument cluster, which allows the riders to monitor important information such as fuel capacity, gear positioning, and RPM among others. The bike is also Bluetooth enabled, which provides rider turn-by-turn navigation, important calls and SMS alerts.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Engine

The motorcycle comes with clip-on handlebars, providing a sporty feel while riding. When it comes to displacement, the bike has a 200cc, four-valve, oil-cooled motor that generates a max power of 18.9bhp at 8,000rpm, and 17.35Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. The unit has been paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Meanwhile, the company is also gearing up to launch the much-awaited Karizma XMR 210 on August 29, which will be positioned a step above from Xtreme 200S 4V.