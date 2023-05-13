CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hero MotoCorp Partners with Motosport SA to Expand Business in Costa Rica
Hero MotoCorp Partners with Motosport SA to Expand Business in Costa Rica

May 13, 2023

The expansion initiative kicks off with the inauguration of the first Exclusive Hero MotoCorp Store in the thriving Uruca area of San José

Hero MotoCorp, the largest motorcycle and scooter manufacturer in the world, has partnered with Motosport SA in Costa Rica as part of its aggressive expansion plans. Motosport SA will serve as the exclusive distributor for Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters, playing a key role in the company’s rapid expansion in Costa Rica.

The expansion plan will take place in phases, with the first Exclusive Hero MotoCorp Store opening in Uruca, a major industrial and commercial area of San José. The store will showcase 13 motorcycles from different segments and have separate areas for spare parts and workshops. Two additional stores will be opened in Alajuela and Paseo Colon.

In the second phase of expansion, four more Hero MotoCorp stores will be established in Heredia, Cartago, Liberia, and Nicoya, before the network expands to all key regions of the country.

Sanjay Bhan, Head of Global Business at Hero MotoCorp, expressed his excitement in collaborating with an experienced and reputable organization such as Motosport SA. Bhan stated that Motosport’s expertise in the motorcycle market makes it the ideal partner for Hero MotoCorp as they introduce their technologically advanced products and services to Costa Rica. The immediate focus is on developing a robust sales, service, and spare parts network throughout the country.

Luis Perez, General Manager of Motosport SA, expressed his confidence in Hero MotoCorp’s products and noted that the company is an established brand in Costa Rica. Perez believes that Motosport’s experience and expertise in the market will enable the business to grow.

    Hero MotoCorp’s product lineup in Costa Rica will consist of five models, including sports and off-road motorcycles and scooters. The company plans to introduce globally popular motorcycles such as the Hero Xpulse 200 Advance and Hero Hunk 160R with refreshed styling, as well as the Hunk 150, Xpulse 200T, and Dash 125.

    Hero MotoCorp and Motosport SA are confident that their accessible price points, world-class technology, and features will soon carve out a significant share in the Costa Rican market. Motosport’s nationwide aftersales and parts network will ensure a hassle-free ownership experience for customers, and promotional offers and financing schemes will also be available.

