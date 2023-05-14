Hero Motocorp Plans To Release Biggest Number otf Products This Year, Says CEO

The Indian homegrown two-wheeler manufacturing company Hero MotoCorp is all set to release a massive number of products this financial year. The development has been initiated in order to increase the share market, particularly in the luxury bike segment. The report says that the brand in partnership with Harley Davidson is also all set to launch new bikes to attract new customers.

It also has been reported that the leading two-wheeler company in the budget bike segment (100-110cc), is also likely to enhance the production of 125cc segment bikes and fill the gap of 160-cc, 450cc, or above space.

Commenting about the same company’s CEO Niranjan Gupta said that the brand will launch new launches every quarter of this fiscal year. Probably this fiscal, we’ll see the maximum number of launches ever seen in the company’s history, Gupta added in his statement. In addition, he said the company is excited about this financial year as the firm is expected to build on market share and margin recovery.

Gupta said the business has been doing great lately, and they are confident about its growth prospects for the fiscal as well. On that note, we will increase market share across all categories, Hero MotoCorp CEO added.

Amid this, the Hero MotoCorp already revealed that the firm is all set to roll out its electric brand VIDA across the country. It has a goal to cover 100 cities in the current fiscal.