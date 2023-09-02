CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hero MotoCorp Sales Grows by 6 Percent in August 2023
Hero MotoCorp Sales Grows by 6 Percent in August 2023

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 17:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Hero MotoCorp sold 4,62,608 units in the year-ago period and this year they sold 4,88,717 units in August 2023.

Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported a 6 percent increase in total sales at 4,88,717 units in August.

The company had sold 4,62,608 units in the year-ago period, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales were at 4,72,947 units as compared to 4,50,740 units in August 2022, a growth of 5 per cent, it added. Exports, however, increased to 15,770 units from 11,868 units in the corresponding period of last year.

“There is a likelihood of uptick in customer demand heading into the festive season. The better monsoon across most parts of the country and the decent agricultural activity is also likely to contribute towards positive customer sentiments," the company stated.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist
