CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Hero MotoCorp to Hike Price of Two-Wheelers by 1.5 Percent, Here's Why
1-MIN READ

Hero MotoCorp to Hike Price of Two-Wheelers by 1.5 Percent, Here's Why

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 09:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Hero Motocorp (Photo: IANS)

Hero Motocorp (Photo: IANS)

Hero MotoCorp said it will continue with innovative financing programmes to minimise the impact on the customers

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it will hike prices of its motorcycles and scooters by around 1.5 percent from July 3, citing several factors, including a rise in input costs.

The company, which raised prices by around 2 percent in April this year, said the exact quantum of its latest increase would vary by specific models and markets.

Also Read: Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Declines to Lowest in 16 Months

“The upward revision of the prices of motorcycles and scooters is part of the price review that the company undertakes from time to time, keeping in mind various factors like price positioning, input costs and business imperatives," it added.

Hero MotoCorp further said it will continue with innovative financing programmes to minimise the impact on the customers.

“The onset of monsoon in most parts of the country and overall economic indicators bode well for a growth in demand, and industry volumes are expected to pick up, leading into the upcoming festive season," it added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication and holds more ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Hero MotoCorp
first published:July 01, 2023, 09:06 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 09:06 IST