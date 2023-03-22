Hero Motocorp To Increase Price Of Two-Wheelers Range By 2 Percent, Here's Why

The leading two-wheeler makers Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday announced it will hike the price on selected vehicles by 2 percent due to cost increases on account of the On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) transition. While confirming the news, the company in its official statement said that the changes in the price will reflect from April 1, 2023.

If you are wondering or planning to purchase any of the vehicles from Hero MotoCorp after the mentioned date above, you might have to spend some extra for motorcycles and scooters. However, the company has not specified the exact models or variants. Furthermore, Hero MotoCorp said it will continue to provide financing solutions to all the interested customers who are planning to join the family so that they can deal with the sudden impact.

Amid this, Hero MotoCorp is not the only firm that hiked the price of vehicles. Earlier this week, Tata Motors also joined the trend and informed customers that it will increase the price of all commercial vehicles by up to 5 percent. The company also explained the reason, saying it’s an effort to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms, which will kickstart in April.

Last week, Hero Electric shared it is working on its upcoming lineup which will be competing against the feature-loaded vehicles in the market. Meanwhile, the two-wheelers manufacturer also committed to rolling out over 10 lakh vehicles annually in the next few years in India.

