Hero MotoCorp to Launch a New Bike Based On Harley-Davidson X440 by March 2024

Hero MotoCorp, the leading Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, is set to make waves in the premium bike segment with its latest venture.

Following the successful launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 in India, Hero MotoCorp is now working on developing a bike based on the same platform. This strategic move is a result of Hero’s collaboration with the renowned American motorcycle manufacturer.

While the basic design and engine specification are likely to remain the same, the Hero 440 could feature a few distinctions including a 17-inch wheel and tweaks for sharper elements in terms of looks, targeting younger riders. There’s also a possibility that the Hero’s version of the bike could have a different cubic capacity compared to the X440. The upcoming Hero 440 is likely to be launched by March 2024, reported Autocar.

Hero has been gearing up to take over the premium bike segment in India. The company has a series of exciting launches in the upcoming years.

The Harley Davison X440 will be manufactured at Hero’s Neemrana plant. The bike is priced between Rs 2.29 lakh to 2.69 lahks. It will be retailed through the existing Harley Davidson showroom in India along with a number of premium Hero dealers that will be coming up over the next few months.

The X440’s a single-cylinder, 440-cc, oil- and air-cooled engine that is tuned to churn out 27 bhp of power at 6,000 rpm along with 38Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

Harley-Davidson X440 features the brand’s trademark retro styling elements that are sure to get attention on the road. The circular headlamp, turn indicators, and rear-view mirrors complement like a charm.

Equipped with LEDs, the headlamp features a striking LED Daytime Running Light (DRL) positioned across the centre. The turn indicators display the Harley logo. The instrument pod takes the form of a circular unit with a digital screen offering Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and phone connectivity. In terms of safety, the bike gets a dual-channel ABS.

The bike offers a comfortable riding position with a flat handlebar and centrally mounted footpegs. The handlebar is positioned lower, hinting at a sportier riding experience. Harley Davidson X440 is likely to be exported to several international markets. The bike will be positioned against rivals like Triumph Speed 400, Honda H’ness 350, Benelli Imperiale 400, and Royal Enfield’s lineup.