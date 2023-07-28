Hero MotoCorp Ventures into EV Segment with Zero Electric, Check Details

The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp undoubtedly ruling the fuel-powered bike segment in India, but it is yet to spread its roots in the EV sector as well. In order to achieve this goal, the company has been investing in electric vehicle brands. Now, the report says it is all set to partner with California-based Zero Motorcycles, which creates a wide range of feature-loaded electric two-wheelers.

Hero MotoCorp EV Plans

It has been reported that Hero MotorCorp has invested somewhere around 60 dollars, (roughly Rs 491 crore), in Zero Motorcycles company. A big amount has been invested just to grow in the EV segment, and provide a value-for-money product to the customers.

Hero MotoCorp EV Product

As per Hero MotoCorp’s annual report, it has confirmed that the brand is planning to introduce an electric bike, under Zero Motorcycles supervision. However, it has not revealed any related details about the same as yet. But, seeing the growing demand for electric bikes, the company will not take a step back, and give its loyal customers a product equipped with cutting-edge technology.

If everything goes on a positive note, Hero in collaboration with EV giant Zero Motorcycles might introduce a budget electric bike, which will give tough competition to the existing ones that have already created a space in the market.

Zero Motorcycle EV Lineup

Currently, the Zero Motorcycle company has a wide range of EV bikes, and the lineup includes naked bikes, fully faired sports bikes, dual-sport versions, and an adventure-tourer. The company only produces above mentioned bikes in its Scotts Valley plant.

When it comes to the power figures, all the models feature battery packs between 7.2kWh to 17.3kWh, which generate a max power of around 9.86 bhp and 190 Nm of max torque. As far as the range is concerned, the EVs can go somewhere around 300 km to 320 km on full top-up, depending upon the riding condition.