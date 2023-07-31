Hero Removes Passion Pro From Official Website, Hints at Discontinuation

In a surprising move, Hero MotoCorp has silently taken down the popular Passion Pro from its lineup of two-wheelers featured on the official website. Speculations are rife that this move could be an indication of the automaker’s plan to halt the sales of this beloved mid-range motorcycle. However, Hero MotoCorp is yet to make an official statement regarding the matter.

The Hero Passion Pro, available in two variants offering drum and disc brake options, had garnered a strong fan following with a starting price of Rs 85,000 (ex-showroom). Powered by a 113.2cc engine, the lightweight bike boasted a single-cylinder, air-cooled motor capable of producing a commendable maximum power of 9.02 BHP and a peak torque of 9.89 Nm. Even after the Splendor, the Passion Pro remained one of Hero’s top-selling two-wheelers in the same category.

Following the launch of the Passion Pro, Hero introduced two upgraded versions of this model-the Passion Plus and the Passion Xtec. These two feature-laden models are still listed on Hero’s official website. In January this year, Hero relaunched the Passion Plus model across the Indian market. This commuter motorcycle comes at a starting price of Rs 76,301 (ex-showroom). It features the i3s technology that shuts the engine after a few seconds when the engine remains in neutral gear. The rider will need to engage the clutch to restart the engine.

The Passion Plus model is offered in three different colours- Sports Red, Nexus Blue and Black. It is powered by a 97.2 cc, single-cylinder engine, which can produce the highest power of 7.91 bhp and torque of 8.05 Nm. A 130 mm disc in both front and rear wheels performs braking duties.

The Xtec model is a more feature-equipped version in the Passion lineup. It gets a digital instrument console and an all-LED headlamp. Riders can also connect their mobile phones via Bluetooth to receive calls and SMS alerts on the digital panel, which also features a side-stand cut-off sensor and a USB charging port.

Similar to the Passion Pro, the Xtec variant is also powered by a 113.2 cc single-cylinder engine. Courtesy of the additional features, Hero has kept the price tag of the Xtec a bit higher than the Passion Plus. The starting price of the Xtex is Rs 80,038 (ex-showroom).