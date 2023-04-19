CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Auto » Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Goes on Sale at Flipkart with Discounts, Details Here
Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Goes on Sale at Flipkart with Discounts, Details Here

Hero Vida V1 (Photo: Hero MotoCorp)

As per the details on the site, all SBI credit and debit card users are eligible for an extra 10 percent instant discount on Vida V1.

Indian multinational motorcycle and scooter manufacturer Hero MotoCorp’s feature-loaded electric scooter Vida V1 now has been listed on e-commerce website Flipkart, which means interested customers can purchase it from the online shopping site and get it delivered to their doorstep. The website is also offering some extra discounts on electric scooter in order to attract new customers.

As per the details on the site, all the SBI credit and debit card users will get an extra 10 percent instant discount on Vida V1. The company took the decision to put electric scooters on the e-commerce website to bolster its digital sales.

Meanwhile, Vida V1 Electric Scooter is in available in two models -Plus and Pro. The primary difference between both variants is of battery capacity and the range.

The company has introduced a 3.44kWh battery in the Plus variant and claims a range of 143 km. While the Pro comes with a 3.94kWh battery, which provides a 165 km range. The manufacturer also claims that that the Plus and Pro have real-world ranges of 85 km and 95 km, respectively.

To note, both models come with detachable battery features, which makes it stand out in the segment.  As far as the competitors are concerned, it competes against TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 Pro, and Ather 450X.

