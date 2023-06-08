Hero Xtreme 160R Launch on June 14, Teaser Video Confirms 4 Valve Engine

The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has been working on its much-awaited 160cc segment bike named Xtreme 160R. Now, the company has revealed that it will launch the feature-loaded motorcycle on June 14. While sharing the news, the brand shared a fresh teaser, creating more suspense among the customers.

The company in a recent teaser confirmed that naked streetfighter will feature a new 4-valve engine option, which means the displacement will provide a better performance, power and riding experience to the customers as compared to its current sibling.

Upcoming Hero Xtreme 160R Design

Apart from upgradation in the performance and engine, the Xtreme 160R might launch with more wilder and aggressive looks. The bike also likely get a new colour scheme, which might enhance the overall design and attract more and more customers. However, the engine cowl design will remain the same and will be carried forward in the upcoming model in order to maintain the signature styling of the bike.

Features and Changes

The current model comes with an LCD console with a simple display. In the upcoming model, customers can expect an advance and fully digital cluster, equipped with smartphone connectivity and turn by turn navigation feature, quite similar to the XPulse

The several spy shot, which went viral on social media ahead of the Xtreme 160R official release, suggested that the motorcycle might get the USD fork instead of the telescopic units. Amid this, alloys, petal discs, and rear mono-shock are likely to remain unchanged.

Wondering about the price now? There are high expectations that the bike will become a bit expensive as compared to the current model, and interested customers might have to spend extra thousands for the same.