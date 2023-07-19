CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Auto » Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.41 Lakh
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.41 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Launched in India. (Photo: Hero MotoCorp)

The new Hero Xtreme 200S 4V boasts a sporty powerhouse with a 200cc engine, striking design, precise handling, and advanced features.

Hero MotoCorp has launched the much-anticipated Xtreme 200S 4V motorcycle, impressively priced at Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

This motorbike is a true embodiment of power-packed riding dynamics, exuding a sporty character while ensuring uncompromising safety and practicality for everyday use.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Design

In terms of aesthetics, the new Hero Xtreme 200S 4V boasts state-of-the-art LED headlights, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), signature LED tail-lights with LED light guides, and a sleek split handlebar. Its aerodynamic design and well-proportioned dimensions provide precise handling.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Features

The key features of this motorcycle include smartphone connectivity, Turn-by-Turn navigation, Bluetooth functionality for call and SMS alerts, and a Rear Hugger. The fully digital LCD meter ensures excellent readability and intuitive operation. Equipped with useful features such as a Gear Indicator, Eco-Mode indicator, Service Reminder, and Trip meter, riders can stay informed about their vehicle’s efficiency.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Handling

To offer a more comfortable and precise handling experience, the Xtreme 200S 4V incorporates a 7-step adjustable mono-shock suspension and a 130mm wide radial rear tire, providing exceptional grip and traction. The updated front and rear petal disc brakes, complemented by single-channel ABS, deliver efficient braking performance and heightened safety.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Powertrain

Underneath its sleek exterior, the Xtreme 200S 4V houses a robust 200cc 4-valve oil-cooled engine that complies with OBD2 and E20 standards, featuring XSense technology. This powertrain produces an impressive output of 18.8 bhp @ 8000 RPM and a maximum torque of 17.35 Nm @ 6500 RPM, ensuring an exhilarating riding experience.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Color Options

The Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is available in vibrant dual-tone combinations, including Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic, and the premium Stealth Edition.

