Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated last week, and now people are heading back from their hometowns to resume work in metropolitan cities. As a result of this movement of people, rail traffic on Mumbai and Delhi routes increases manifold. Getting a confirmed ticket for such destinations, therefore, is almost impossible for passengers. In light of this, the Indian Railways has been running Holi special trains and does not plan to stop operations anytime soon. New Holi special trains will also connect Patna and Gaya in Bihar to Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi.

Holi special train 02250/02249 has already been running between Anand Vihar Terminal and Patna. Train number 02250 was scheduled for departure from Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:15 pm on March 14 and will reach Patna at 4:40 pm today (March 15).

On its return journey, train number 02249 will depart from Patna today at 6:45 pm and reach Anand Vihar terminal at 11:45 am tomorrow (March 16).

This train will halt at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara and Danapur stations.

Holi special trains operating from Gaya to Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal will have numbers 03617/03618. Train number 03617 will leave Gaya at 2:15 pm on March 15, March 17 and March 17 and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 5:00 am the next day.

On its return journey, train number 03618 will depart Anand Vihar terminal at 7:00 am on March 16, March 18 and March 20, and reach Gaya at 8:45 pm the same evening.

These trains will halt at Anugrah Narayan Road, Dehri On Sone, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Junction, and Kanpur Central stations. People who want to travel on these trains should hurry up and book tickets as soon as possible.

