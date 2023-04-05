Honda Amaze Completes 10 Years in India, Accounts for 53 Percent of HCIL's Sales

The Honda Amaze, a highly praised family sedan, is celebrating its 10th anniversary, which is being honoured by Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL), a leading producer of luxury automobiles. Initially launched in India in April 2013, the car has emerged as Honda’s highest-selling model in the country, dominating its segment and the industry at large. Over the past decade, the Amaze has delivered delight and satisfaction to more than 5.3 lakh customers, contributing to 53% of HCIL’s sales in India.

The Honda Amaze is a modern sedan that achieves an ideal harmony between power and fuel economy. It showcases Honda’s advanced powertrain, an eye-catching and bold design, along with sophisticated and roomy interiors. The car delivers excellent driving performance and comes equipped with advanced features and safety technologies. Over the past decade, the model has undergone several updates, including two generations, and has become a favorite among personal car buyers. The Amaze caters to both first-time buyers and those looking to upgrade from smaller vehicles, making it one of the most sought-after sedans in the market.

Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Limited, expressed his pleasure on the successful achievement of 10 years of Honda Amaze. He said, “Today marks a milestone in our India journey, as Honda Amaze completes a decade-long presence in this market with over 5.3 lakh customers. It is a strategic premium entry model in our portfolio offering ‘One Class Above Sedan Experience’ to our customers with its strong brand appeal, bold styling, excellent performance, durability, build quality, safety and comfortable experience. We’re glad the Amaze is significantly contributing to our India business and has become the best-selling model in our line-up.”

According to him, the advanced CVT automatic variants of the Honda Amaze are increasingly popular among first-time buyers, representing about 35% of the current model sales. The Amaze model itself captures 40% of the first-time buyer market. The Honda Amaze is manufactured solely in India at Honda’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, and it serves both domestic and export markets. Honda Amaze, which is manufactured in India, is shipped to South Africa and other countries in the SAARC region. With a robust network of 325 facilities in 236 cities throughout India, the Amaze has gained a significant following in Tier 2 and 3 markets, which account for 60% of model sales in these regions.

Equipped with a 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine, the Honda Amaze generates 89 bhp@6000 rpm power and 110 Nm@4800 rpm torque. The vehicle is available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which provides fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl and 18.3 kmpl, respectively.

The Honda Amaze’s Peace of Mind service offering, which includes a best-in-class 3-year unlimited Kms warranty and low maintenance costs, has been a major selling point for customers. Additionally, all Honda Amaze models sold in India are E20 material compatible, allowing customers to use the new grade of E20 fuel without making any modifications to their car. In terms of safety, the Made in India Honda Amaze earned a strong 4-star rating from Global NCAP when the Africa-spec variant underwent crash-testing in 2019 as part of the Safer Cars for Africa campaign.

