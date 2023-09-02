CHANGE LANGUAGE
Honda Cars India Sales Grows by 1 Percent in August 2023
1-MIN READ

Honda Cars India Sales Grows by 1 Percent in August 2023

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 11:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Honda Cars India had dispatched 7,769 units to dealers in the domestic market in August last year.

Honda Cars India on Friday reported a 1 percent increase in sales in the domestic market to 7,880 units in August. The company had dispatched 7,769 units to dealers in the domestic market in August last year, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

The company’s exports dipped 7 percent to 2,189 units during the month from 2,356 units exported in the previous year, it added. “The festive demand has been strong and continues to show good momentum. The celebratory fervour, which began with Onam in southern India, will extend to the rest of the markets as we move towards the peak of festivities in the coming months," Honda Cars India Director Marketing and Sales Yuichi Murata said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:September 02, 2023, 11:20 IST
last updated:September 02, 2023, 11:20 IST