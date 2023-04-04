Honda Discontinues 4th-Gen City, WR-V and Jazz in India, Launches City Facelift with ADAS

Honda Cars India has officially bid adieu the fourth-generation City, WR-V and the Jazz premium hatchback in the country. The company introduced the fifth-gen City in the Indian market in 2020. However, Honda decided to keep the fourth-gen model in its portfolio due to its popularity.

Lately, the cars had been struggling to keep up with the increased competition from rivals receiving upgrades one after the other. The discontinuation of Honda Jazz also leaves the company with no product to offer in the hatchback segment.

The announcement comes after Honda unveiled a revamped City sedan in the country last month with minor cosmetic changes, more features and new entry-level variants. The front fascia of the new City has been made sportier with a redesigned grille that features a honeycomb pattern.

The front fender has also been redesigned and the pointy tip sections have been wrapped in faux carbon fibre. At the rear, the revamped City boasts newly designed bumpers and a spoiler on the trunk.

Also Read: All-New Honda Midsize SUV Global Debut Slated For June 2023 in India

The newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels also accentuate the sedan’s sporty character. Furthermore, the Japanese auto-giant has added the modern Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) using its Honda Sensing technology in the top trim petrol variants. Higher variants of the City get features like an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags, a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rain-sensing wipers and ambient lighting. AT its heart, the new-gen Honda city is offered with a 119 bhp, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. There’s also a 124 bhp, Atkinson Cycle 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid paired to an eCVT transmission unit as an option.

The starting price for the fifth-generation City is Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-trim eHEV variant costs Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda City is one of the best-selling cars of the Japanese automaker and has acquired an iconic character due to its reliable engine and great value for money.

Reports suggest that Honda is working on a compact SUV which will be positioned as a direct rival to the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Kia Seltos. Honda will likely launch this SUV during the festive season of 2023.

Read all the Latest Auto News here