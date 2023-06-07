Honda Elevate EV Launch by 2026, Here's All You Need to Know

Honda Cars India recently unveiled its highly anticipated Elevate SUV. This marks the first of five SUVs that Honda plans to launch in the Indian market by 2030. The bookings for the Elevate will commence in July 2023. While the official launch is scheduled during the festive season.

Takuya Tsumura, the President and CEO of Honda Cars India, expressed his enthusiasm about the brand’s robust product strategy for India. He stated, “We plan to have five SUVs by 2030, with Elevate being the flagship model. India will not only serve as a lead market for the Elevate but also as a key export hub for this remarkable vehicle in the future. Moreover, Honda Cars India intends to introduce an electric version of the Elevate within the next three years."

Earlier this year, Honda had announced its ambitious plan to introduce a new model every year in India, major focus being on hybrid and electric vehicles. In order to establish a strong foothold of the Honda brand in the country, the company is actively considering the option of introducing premium models through the CBU (Completely Built-Up) and CKD (Completely Knocked Down) routes.

Also Read: Honda Elevate SUV Launch in India: Bookings Start in July 2023, Price Reveal Later

Honda’s entry into the midsize SUV segment comes at a time when SUVs are dominating the Indian market, accounting for over 40 percent of overall sales. The Elevate will compete in the fiercely competitive midsize SUV market, which has emerged as the second-largest sub-segment. Rivals for the Elevate include popular models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The company views the Elevate as the third key pillar for the Indian market, following the successful City and Amaze models. Honda believes that the Elevate will further strengthen its presence in the rapidly growing SUV segment. Takuya Tsumura remarked, “Despite significant challenges, India has proven its strength and remains the fastest-growing market in the world. Leveraging our popularity in the sedan segment, we aim to replicate that success in the SUV segment. Elevate is the perfect urban SUV."

In order to meet the demand for the Elevate and upcoming models, Honda has significantly boosted production at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan. The daily manufacturing capacity has surged from 540 vehicles in Q1 of 2023 to an impressive 660 vehicles per day.

In terms of branding and retail experience, Honda Cars India has invested Rs 260 crore in revamping its showrooms with a new customer interface (CI), coinciding with the launch of the Elevate SUV. The brand currently boasts 326 outlets across 238 cities and is witnessing strong demand for its existing offerings in smaller cities. Tier 3 cities alone account for approximately 30 percent of Honda’s overall sales.

top videos

Honda will initially introduce the Elevate in the Indian market, followed by subsequent launches in other global markets. With its bold entry into the SUV segment and ambitious plans for the future, Honda aims to capture the hearts of Indian consumers and reinforce its position as a leading automotive brand.