Honda Elevate India Launch and Price Reveal Later Today, Details Here

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the its highly anticipated Elevate SUV today in the country. The brand is all set to makes its return to the Indian market with a compelling offering.

Honda Elevate Launch

The 2023 Honda Elevate will be launched later today in the country.

Honda Elevate Price In India

Honda is expected to price the Elevate competitively, with an estimated starting price of around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Elevate Variants

The upcoming Honda Elevate will be offered in a total of four trims namely SV, V, VX, and ZX.

Honda Elevate Features

The Honda Elevate boasts a striking, boxy design with an imposing upright silhouette. The front fascia features a commanding large grille with horizontal slats. Other design highlights include LED headlamps, sleek LED DRLs, indicators, and robust wheel arches. On the sides, the SUV flaunts stylish roof rails and ORVMs borrowed from the City, while the alloy wheels sport a design reminiscent of the City’s signature look. The rear end features LED tail lamps and an ‘Elevate’ badge on the tailgate.

The cabin features a dual-tone dashboard and a brown-and-black leather upholstery combination. Lower variants get a black/beige color scheme similar to the one found in the V variant gallery. The feature highlights include a sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and a wireless phone charger.

In terms of safety features, the upcoming Elevate comes equipped with Honda Sensing, the automaker’s suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology. This includes automatic emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control, lane assist, high-beam assist, and more. Additionally, Honda is introducing its connected car technology, Honda Connect, with the Elevate. Other safety features include six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), hill hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Honda Elevate Engine Options

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate offers a 1.5-litre petrol engine borrowed from the City, delivering an impressive 119 bhp power and 145 Nm peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT gearbox.

Honda Elevate Booking Details

The bookings of the upcoming Honda Elevate has already begun. Having said that, the SUV has garnered a decent amount of advance bookings. Furthermore, the brand also promises swift deliveries of the SUV post the official launch.