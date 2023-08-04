Honda Elevate Review: Too Late Yet Worth the Wait!

Honda finally made a move into the mid-sized SUV segment with the Elevate to compete with heavyweights like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq. The aforementioned SUVs have been on sale for so many years and already offer a myriad of advanced and up-market features. Hence, by no means, it is going to be easy for Honda to topple these SUVs and become the leader of the segment. Recently, we got the opportunity to get behind the wheel of Honda Elevate in the picturesque city of Udaipur in Rajasthan.

We drove the Honda Elevate, flaunting an Radiant Red Metallic paint shade, with a manual transmission for 70 odd km. The car comes only with petrol engine option with no diesel and hybrid powertrains on offer. Though besides the manual gearbox, one can also avail a CVT transmission option. We will talk in detail about the engine and performance later in this article.

It is important to note that Honda Elevate also comes with Level-2 ADAS safety features. Honda Elevate price has not been announced yet but we believe that it should start from somewhere around 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom). So, before making you all wait for more, let’s start with our first drive review of the latest mid-size SUV in town from Honda.

Honda Elevate Design and Colors

Based on Honda’s ‘Man Maximum, Machine Minimum’ design philosophy, Honda Elevate measures 4312 mm in length, 1790 mm in width and 1650 mm in height.

Honda Elevate gets an upright front with a partially covered large grille that houses the Honda logo. Partially covered because, within a few years, we will get an electric SUV based on the Elevate with almost similar styling. The SUV features LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs. The rear profile boasts of LED tail lamps that appear to be connected but actually are not.

The Elevate rides on 17-inch allow wheels as standard. The side profile of the SUV carries forward the boxy stance. From the sides, it looks no different than a regular mid-sized SUV. The SUV is available in six paintworks namely Phoenix Orange Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

The appearance of Honda Elevate is subjective to taste but it does look big and bold for sure. It has that classic SUV charm that people will certainly feel good about.

Honda Elevate Interior and Features

Let me start with ingress and egress which is rather smooth. Another advantage is the amount of space and storage capacity this SUV has to offer. There is optimum space for four adults and their belongings in the Elevate.

The dual-tone interior and leather upholstery are on offer to give you a sense of premium comfort.

The automatic climate control of the SUV works perfectly to cool the cabin in no time. We also appreciate how smartly Honda has integrated the wireless charging pad. There are two USB ports to charge the smartphones but one USB and one C-Type port would have been a smarter choice. The Elevate misses out on a C-Type port inside the cabin. Electric Sunroof is there but a panoramic sunroof would have made much more sense.

Honda Elevate has a 7-inch TFT Meter that houses all the information including the ADAS alerts. There is a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with a few buttons. However, there is wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play on offer but we couldn’t connect with the music system via Bluetooth. Later, we came to know that in order to connect with Bluetooth – the SUV not only has to be stationary but the hand-brake also has to be engaged. Hence, we will share more about the infotainment screen and 8-speaker setup later in our detailed review of the SUV.

Honda Elevate carries a sense of space towards the rear seats and boot. It has a boot capacity of 458 L. The rear occupants get a centre armrest just as the front passengers. The AC vents are also present at the rear. Furthermore, the floor of Honda Elevate is a little reclined to offer comfortable sitting for the rear seat passengers. There is no issue of legroom thanks to the long wheelbase of 2650 mm. Under thigh support could have been better, rest everything is pretty passable when we talk about the second row of Honda Elevate.

Honda Elevate Handling and Drivability

The handling of Honda Elevate is decent. Despite being a big SUV, it is quite easy to maneuver in thick city traffic. The SUV has a small turning radius of 5.2 meters.

Honda Elevate has a high ground clearance of 220 mm which makes driving through the rough surfaces easier. The braking is good, even though the car comes equipped with ventilated disk brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear.

The suspension setup (McPherson Strut with Coil Spring towards the front and Torsion beam with Coil Spring at the rear) has been tuned to offer comfortable drive experience. The bad patches of the road will not bother you inside the cabin as this suspension setup absorbs most of the potholes. Overall, we feel the SUV is good to drive within the city and even on the highways but one might face some difficulties climbing hills due to lack in power.

Honda Elevate Engine and Performance

Honda Elevate comes with a 1.5L i-VETC petrol engine. This is the same engine that is used in the 2023 Honda City and is well-known for its reliability. Honda says that the engine has been tuned differently for the Elevate to yield combustion efficiency and lower emissions.

Performance is decent as the car produces 119 bhp of power and 145 Nm of torque. These figures are the same as the 2023 Honda City. One can expect to get a mileage between 12-14 kmpl. Honda Elevate is available with 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT gearbox options.

Honda Claims that they are confident about the built quality of the Elevate. The Japanese manufacturer adds that the SUV has performed well, in the internal safety tests.

Honda Elevate Safety Features

Talking about safety, Honda Elevate features ADAS Level 2. Honda fondly calls it “Honda Sensing”. However, we drove it around the hills of Udaipur and the roads were not well marked hence couldn’t experience the ADAS quite properly but there were a few alerts now and then. We believe that all these safety features are here to help you stay safe and for the safety of people around us but do not solely rely on them. ADAS is on offer but it seems Honda forgot to include the 360-degree camera with the SUV.

Honda Elevate Pros and Cons

Honda Elevate Pros:

Upmarket Features

Superior Driving Experience

Honda Elevate Cons:

Late Entry

Low Mileage

Honda Elevate Review: Verdict

No doubt, Honda Elevate is a late arrival by nearly five or so years in the mid-sized SUV segment in the Indian market. The brand ‘Honda’ has a strong legacy behind it and the trust of the people that holds the brand intact among the people. Entering late into the market isn’t the problem but you have to be completely ready to carry forward the legacy and to maintain that trust. Identical to it foes, Honda Elevate too offers top-notch quality, comfort, and a long list of features to attract buyers in this segment. Hence, too little yet worth the wait.

We believe Honda will price the Elevate sensibly and aggressively in an attempt to cover the lost ground in the Indian market. As clearly evident these days by the sales trends, only brand name alone isn’t important to win the customers in this highly crowded segment of stalwarts.