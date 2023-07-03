CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Auto » Honda Elevate SUV Bookings Start in India, Launch in Sep 2023
1-MIN READ

Honda Elevate SUV Bookings Start in India, Launch in Sep 2023

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 16:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Honda Elevate - Side Profile (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

Honda Elevate - Side Profile (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

Honda Elevate: Customers can book the Honda Elevate at a showroom or online

The leading car manufacturer Honda finally started taking official pre-booking for all new Elevate in India. Interested customers can now pre-book the SUV from the company’s authorized dealership across the country. The same also can be booked by visiting the company’s official website online.

As per the official details shared by Honda, the Elevate will launch somewhere around the festive season this year.

Honda Elevate - Front Profile (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

Here’s what company’s director of Marketing and Sales said on occasion

Commenting about the SUV, the Director, of Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, Yuichi Murata said, “The Honda Elevate has received tremendous response since its World Premiere in June 2023. We are excited to announce the opening of pre-launch bookings today for this strongly anticipated model, which will go on sale in September’23. Through meticulous research and extensive customer feedback, we have designed this car to cater to the evolving needs and desires of our target audience. We are confident that the new model Elevate is poised for tremendous success in the market.”

All About Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate features a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine option, which generates a max output of 120bhp, and 145Nm peak torque. The unit has been paired with either a 6-speed manual or an optional 7-step CVT gearbox. As far as the petrol-hybrid powertrain is concerned, the company does not have any plans to launch one as yet.

Honda Elevate - Cabin (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

Honda Elevate Size

When it comes to size, the SUV features 1,790mm in width, 1,650mm in height, 4,312mm in length. Apart from this, it also has a wheelbase of 2,650mm and a decent ground clearance of 220mm.

first published:July 03, 2023, 15:59 IST
last updated:July 03, 2023, 16:04 IST