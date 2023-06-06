Honda Elevate SUV Launch in India: Bookings Start in July 2023, Price Reveal Later

The all-new Honda Elevate SUV has finally made its global debut in New Delhi, India. It will be pitted against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor in the Indian market. The company claims that Honda Elevate is an urban SUV for new-gen buyers who intend to make a statement. India would be the first market globally to get the Elevate SUV.

Honda has said that it will launch 5 SUV models by 2030 in India. Furthermore, the all-electric version of the Elevate SUV could be introduced in the next few years in the Indian market.

Honda Elevate Design

It flaunts LED headlights and Rear LED tail lamp cluster. It has a ground clearance of 220 mm.

Honda Elevate Features

Honda Elevate is equipped with Honda Sensing ADAS tech which comprises of several advanced features such as Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keeping Assist System, Auto High Beam, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lead Car Departure Notification.

Some of the notable safety features in the SUV include Lane Watch, Vehicle Stability Assist, Hill Start Assist, Rear Parking Sensor and Emergency Stop Signal. The comfort features on-board are 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone integration, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, Automatic Cliamte control, Premium Sound System and Rear View Camera. In addition, ‘Honda Connect’ connected car tech is also on offer with features like Remote Engine Start and Geo Fencing.

Honda Elevate Engine Specs

It is powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine which develops top power of 119 bhp at 6600 rpm and peak torque of 145 Nm at 4300 rpm. This engine will be RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready. The gearbox choices on offer will be a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic unit.

Honda Elevate Price in India

Honda Elevate price announcement will take place during the festive season this year as the bookings start in July 2023.

top videos

Honda Elevate Variants in India

Honda Elevate variant details would be disclosed in the coming few months.