Honda Elevate Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 11 Lakh

Honda Cars India has finally launched the much-anticipated Elevate SUV in the country. The price starts at Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

The deliveries of the SUV is all set to commence from today onwards. The Honda Elevate is designed under the grand concept of ‘Urban Freestyler.’

Honda Elevate: Dimensions & Design

In terms of dimensions, the SUV stands at 4312mm in length, 1790mm in width, 1650mm in height, and a 2650mm wheelbase. The design highlights include LED headlamps, sleek LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), indicators, robust wheel arches, roof rails, ORVMs, and LED tail lamps. The SUV also features a distinct ‘Elevate’ badge on the tailgate.

Honda Elevate: Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the Elevate houses a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine that churns out 119 bhp of power and 145 Nm of torque. Transmission duty is taken care of by a 6-speed Manual or the 7-speed Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) gearbox. Furthermore, the SUV delivers an impressive fuel efficiency figures of 15.31 kmpl and 16.92 kmpl respectively. Besides this, the Honda Elevate proudly supports E20 material, compatible with up to 20 percent Ethanol Blended Petrol.

Honda Elevate: Interior Features

The cabin of the Elevate boasts of theme of “Progressive and Protective." It further offers a spacious and secure cabin that aligns with Honda’s philosophy of “Man Maximum and Machine Minimum."

The Elevate comes packed with an impressive array of features, including a class-leading cargo space of 458L, a roomy interior cabin, a high-definition full-color TFT meter cluster, a 10.25-inch In-Plane Switching (IPS) High-Definition (HD) touchscreen display audio, and a Wireless Smartphone Charger. The luxurious brown leatherette upholstery with soft-touch pads on the Dashboard and Door Trims adds an extra layer of premiumness to the cabin.

Honda Elevate also comes equipped with Honda Connect that further introduces new features like a Personalized Dynamic Dashboard, Digitalized Service Pick-up & Drop Facility, Additional reward points on Fuel Pay through HPCL network, Buy and sell pre-owned cars, and Integration of Accessories – TPMS# (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) & DVR# (Drive View Recorder). With these updates, Honda Connect now offers an impressive 37 highly useful Connect features and comes with an industry-leading 5-year free subscription package.

Also, the SUV seamlessly integrates with smartwatch devices and Alexa remote capability, adding convenience and sophistication to your driving experience.

Honda Elevate: Color Options

The Honda Elevate is offered in an array of color options, including Phoenix Orange Pearl (New Color), Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

Honda Elevate: Safety Features

Honda Elevate comes equipped with a comprehensive range of active and passive safety technologies, including the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) of Honda SENSING. With features like ACE™ Body Structure, 6 Airbags, LaneWatch™ Camera, Vehicle Stability Assist with Electronic stability & Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Emergency Stop Signal, Multi-Angle Rear-view Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, ISOFIX compatible Rear Side Seats with Lower Anchorages & Top Tether.

Honda Elevate: Accessories

Honda offers an exhaustive lineup of Accessories, including Ventilated Seat Top Cover with Massager, DVR & TPMS linked to H-Connect, and two exciting packages: Signature Package – for an enhanced exterior appearance with Spoilers & Chrome Garnishes, and Armor Package – to provide protection and enhance rugged looks.