Honda Elevate SUV Series Production Starts, First Unit Rolled Out of Tapukara Factory

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has officially announced the beginning of production of the Honda Elevate SUV. The company marked this milestone by the roll-out of the car at HCIL’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan. Notably, India takes the lead as the first country to produce the global SUV. The company highlights its commitment to Make in India initiative saying that Elevate has more than 90 percent of localization.

The Honda Elevate is their newest addition to the mid-size SUV category. It looks bold and masculine on the outside, with a striking front face, sharp lines and a unique rear design. With Honda’s design ethos of ‘Man Maximum, Machine Minimum,’ the Elevate is expected to provide an incredibly spacious interior cabin, boasting top-class wheelbase, headroom, knee room, legroom, and a generous cargo space of 458L.

Under the hood, the Elevate is powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) unit, capable of producing an impressive power of 119 bhp and a maximum torque of 145 Nm.

Honda boasts about keeping safety its top priority. The Elevate reflects this commitment with an extensive array of active and passive safety technologies, including the application of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) of Honda SENSING. Moreover, the Elevate is equipped with Honda Connect, offering a connected car experience that allows users to control the car remotely and receive up-to-date notifications for enhanced convenience.

Takuya Tsumura, the President & CEO of Honda Cars India Ltd., expressed his excitement about a major milestone for their SUV project. He stated that since the global unveiling of Honda Elevae, people all over the country have been showing incredible interest in its SUV. He added saying that, “We are extremely proud to be the first country to start the mass production of Elevate and are confident that it will quickly become an important pillar of our business, fostering stronger connections with customers and attracting new members to our Honda family. We are excited about the prospects that lie ahead and the impact this model will have on our brand.”

Honda also made the announcement for the big day stating that all-new Honda Elevate is set to be launched in September 2023, along with the initiation of deliveries. The company has already started taking pre-launch bookings of the upcoming SUV.

Elevate will be available in a wide variety of colors, including single-tone and dual-tone variants, such as Phoenix Orange Pearl (new color), Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic, set to cater to various consumer preferences and interests.