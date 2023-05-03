Honda Elevate SUV Showcased To Dealers In Thailand Ahead Of Debut In June

Honda is set to launch its much-awaited compact SUV in India. Set to be branded as Honda Elevate, the compact SUV will make its entry into the Indian market in August 2023. An official launch date, however, is awaited. While there may be some time before the SUV comes to India officially, recent reports suggest that the upcoming vehicle was recently showcased to dealers at an exclusive event in Thailand. The initial response seems to be good about the SUV. Honda is expected to take the wraps off its upcoming compact SUV on June 6 at a global reveal in New Delhi. Honda Elevate will first go on sale in India and then in other markets, reported Autocar.

Indian buyers have shown great interest in SUVs of late. Mid-size SUVs like Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos have been very well received in the market. Now, Honda also seems to be readying to tap into this frenzy around SUVs with the proposed launch.

Going by the spy shots that have emerged on social media, Honda Elevate will boast of proper SUV credentials. Its design elements will include chunky cladding, muscular wheel arches, sharply styled upfront with LED headlamps and lots of chrome. At the rear, Elevate’s tail-lights look similar to the latest-gen WR-V, which has gone on sale in Indonesia.

Honda’s new SUV will be powered by the RDE-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine, which also sees duty on the City sedan. This engine generates 121hp and 145Nm and is quite responsive at low speeds. The 1.5-litre petrol will likely be offered with a 6-speed manual and a CVT. It remains to be seen whether Honda adds camera-based autonomous driver assistance systems (ADAS) to the Elevate SUV. Honda is expected to price its Elevate SUV somewhere in the Rs 12 lakh-19 lakh price range.

Last month, Honda officially discontinued the fourth-generation City sedan, the WR-V sub-four-metre crossover and the Jazz premium hatchback in India. The Japanese carmaker now only has two models in its India portfolio, the Amaze and the fifth-gen Honda City. Honda is hoping that their all-new SUV will turn the company’s fortunes.

