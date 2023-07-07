Honda Elevate SUV Variants and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in India

Honda, the renowned automobile manufacturer, is gearing up to make its mark in the mid-size SUV segment with the highly anticipated Elevate.

Excitement is building up as pre-bookings have already begun, and the official launch is slated for August 2023 followed by the deliveries in September. An exclusive leaked document has surfaced online, shedding light on the impressive variants and features that the Elevate is set to offer. Let us delve deep into it.

HONDA ELEVATE GRADE LINE - UPHONDA SENSING ONLY IN ZX TOP MODEL#HondaElevate

Honda Elevate Variants

The mid-size SUV is expected to be available in four trims: SV, V, VX, and ZX. Some of the noteworthy features that may come as standard include LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, and dual airbags.

Honda Elevate SV Features

The SV variant, which serves as the base model, will boast 16-inch wheels, 60:40 split/folding rear seats, an engine start/stop button with the innovative Honda Smart Entry System, and elegant beige upholstery.

Honda Elevate V Features

Moving up the ladder, the V variant is likely to feature an impressive 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system accompanied by 4 high-quality speakers. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Honda Connect, a multi-angle rearview camera, and convenient steering-mounted audio controls are expected to enhance the overall driving experience.

Honda Elevate VX Features

Stepping into the VX trim, car enthusiasts can look forward to an electric sunroof, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, a modern 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a LaneWatch camera for added safety, a wireless charger, auto-folding ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), LED projector fog lamps, and a splendid sound experience provided by 6 speakers.

Honda Elevate ZX Features

According to the leaked document, the top-of-the-line ZX variant will be equipped with the cutting-edge Honda Sensing Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Additionally, this variant may feature side and curtain airbags for enhanced safety, a remarkable 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system accompanied by 8 premium speakers, luxurious brown leatherette upholstery, a soft-touch dashboard, an auto-dimming internal rearview mirror (IRVM), and stylish chrome door handles.

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate is set to impress with its 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine, generating an impressive power output of 119 bhp at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. Buyers will have the option to pair this formidable engine with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a smooth 7-speed CVT.