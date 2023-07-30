Honda Gears Up To Unveil New Motorcycle In August; Here's What To Expect

Honda is set to unveil a new motorcycle in the Indian market. While details of the upcoming bike, slated to be unveiled in August, remain under wrap, it is expected to be an addition to the brand’s 150-180cc segment lineup.

The company already has two bikes in this displacement class- Honda Unicorn 160 and CB Hornet 2.0. A 162.7cc engine powers the Unicorn 160, while the CB Hornet 2.0 has an engine capacity of 184.4 cc. The upcoming two-wheeler is expected to adopt one of these engines, a Bikewale report said.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will only disclose the product during its launch event on August 2, an invite to which has already been sent out to the media. The model will be made available to purchase in the Indian market in the coming weeks, with deliveries beginning by the festive season in November-December. Similar to the previously launched Honda Shine 100, the company is likely to keep the existing brand name intact in the upcoming two-wheeler.

The 162.7cc engine, which runs the Honda Unicorn 160, is a single-cylinder and air-cooled component. It has the capability of producing a maximum power of 12.73 BHP and 14 Nm of torque. The 184.4cc engine in Hornet 2.0 is also equipped with a single-cylinder, air-cooled motor. It can deliver 17.03 BHP of maximum power and 16.1 Nm of peak torque.

Considering the current scenario of the Indian market, the price tag of a new motorcycle will play a pivotal role in attracting customers. So, the starting price of Honda’s new two-wheeler model is anticipated to range around Rs 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Among Honda’s existing motorcycles, the Unicorn 160 remains one of the top-selling products. But the Hornet 2.0 model has failed to achieve as much success as the company expected. There were some recent reports saying that Honda would introduce a new SP160 motorcycle based on the Unicorn.

The design of the two-wheeler is expected to be similar to its younger sibling SP 125. The upcoming Honda SP160 is expected to come with a big fuel tank, a digital instrument panel and an all-LED headlamp. The front disc brake will be equipped with a single-channel ABS. The bike will have a mono-shock suspension at the rear to offer better handling and stability.