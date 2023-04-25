Honda India Power Products Announces Shigeki Iwama as New President

Honda India Power Products (HIPP) Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Shigeki Iwama as its President.

Iwama, who was the President at Honda Motor Europe’s Central Europe branch (Austria) from 2020 to 2023, succeeds Takahiro Ueda to steer the company in its next phase of growth, the company said in a statement. His appointment is effective from April 1, 2023, it added.

During his close to 20 years with Honda Motor Company, specialising in the power products business, Iwama had also previously served as Department Manager at Honda Motor Japan and as General Manager of the Power Products Department at Honda South America.

On his new role, Iwama said the company’s efforts will be focused on harnessing the “unwavering potential" of the Indian market, while fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence.

In terms of demand for power products, India stands at 4th rank in the world demonstrating a huge opportunity driven by a resolute focus on agriculture, construction mechanisation, a steady infrastructure boost and impetus to the power and EV sector, he added.

“With opportunity comes a responsibility to incorporate innovation and sustainability in our product offerings to make them future-ready. To support the Indian government’s efforts, HIPP will continue with its eco-friendly approach across our product line-up," he said.

