Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Touches 3 Crore Customer Milestone, Check Details

The largest two-wheeler manufacturer Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has achieved a 3 crore customer mark for the Activa scooter. While sharing the news through an official press release, the company said it has created another milestone in the segment by providing cutting-edge and reliable two-wheeler mobility.

As per the official details shared by the company, the Honda Activa, which was launched in 2001, has completely revolutionized the Indian two-wheeler market, redefining the daily commuting experience and elevating the lives of countless individuals.

Honda Activa’a Another Milestone

The brand said that by blending cutting-edge technology, superior performance, and unmatched reliability, Activa has always been the first choice of India. Throughout its 22-year journey, the brand Activa has achieved many milestones, paving the way for its extraordinary success, the company added in its official statement.

Here’s What Company’s President, CEO & Managing Director Says

Expressing gratitude about the same, Tsutsumu Otani - President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “We are extremely proud of the Honda Activa’s incredible journey. Achieving the 3-crore customer milestone in just 22 years is a testimony to the unwavering support and trust that our customers have placed in us. HMSI remains committed to delivering exceptional value to our consumers.”

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India also shared his views about achievement. He said “This milestone reaffirms our dedication to driving the scooter revolution and thank the 3 crore Indian families for their trust in the brand Activa and HMSI. Activa has changed many Avatars since inception continuously upgrading as per changing customer needs. As we strive to meet the evolving customer demand, we will continue to raise the bar and introduce groundbreaking technologies and provide an unmatched ownership experience.”

Honda Activa Achivements

Meanwhile, the company has reported that the Activa brand accomplished the 1 crore customers milestone in just 15 years (in 2015). As the demand for scooters surged, it spearheaded the activation of the scooter market in India, emerging as the most preferred choice for Indian families. Such is the popularity of the brand that the recent 2 crore customers have added with over twice the speed i.e. in just 7 years (2023).