Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Unveils 'Extended Warranty Plus' Program, Details Inside

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has unveiled its highly-anticipated ‘Extended Warranty Plus (EW Plus)’ program. The main aim of this program is to enhance the overall ownership experience and establish a new industry standard.

All scooter and motorbike models up to the 250cc class can be purchased with this upgraded version of their extended warranty program. By delivering comprehensive peace of mind, the program seeks to offer consumers value that is unmatched and guarantee unsurpassed customer pleasure.

The ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ program gives consumers the exceptional chance to purchase an extended warranty within a flexible timeframe of 91 days to 9 years from the date of vehicle purchase. Customers who participate in this program will receive a full 10-year warranty coverage as well as renewal options that are transferrable even in the event of an ownership change.

Furthermore, this program also offers customers extensive coverage for vital engine components and other essential parts. Three flexible options are available to consumers through the program: a 3-year insurance for vehicles up to their seventh year of age, a 2-year policy for vehicles in their eighth year, and a 1-year policy for vehicles in their ninth year. All scooter models are covered by these options for up to 120,000 kilometres, and all motorcycle models are covered for up to 130,000 km.

The ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ program comes with several key features. These include:

3-year policy for vehicles up to the 7th year of age. 2-year policy for vehicles in their 8th year. 1-year policy for vehicles in their 9th year. Potential Customers: Open to existing extended warranty (EW) customers and non-EW customers.

The ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ program offers customers numerous benefits:

Powerful customer retention tool, providing a sense of “Peace of Mind"

Coverage for failures caused by manufacturing defects

Warranty coverage extending up to 10 years, a unique initiative in the 2Wheeler industry

Encourages regular maintenance, promoting extended vehicle life and higher resale value

Option to renew the warranty for up to 9 years from the vehicle purchase

All India applicability, catering to customers across the country

Transferable policy, allowing benefits to be transferred to subsequent owners in the event of a change in ownership.

Customers can conveniently visit any authorised Honda service centre to access this service without fuss. For models up to 150cc, the price for the “Extended Warranty Plus" program starts at just Rs. 1,317, and for models between 150cc and 250cc, it is Rs. 1,667. The pricing structure is designed to be flexible and affordable, with variations based on the purchase year of the vehicle. This ensures that customers of all backgrounds can avail themselves of the program without financial strain, enhancing accessibility and customer satisfaction.