Honda Shine 100 Available with 10-Year Warranty, Special Price in Few States

In an exciting development for motorcycle enthusiasts, the newly launched Honda Shine 100 comes with an incredible 10-year warranty option. Honda has gone above and beyond by extending the standard three-year warranty to an impressive seven years, ensuring a decade of peace of mind for the customers. This remarkable offer speaks volumes about the confidence Honda has in its new 100cc commuter.

Initially, at the time of its launch, the Shine 100 was introduced with a six-year warranty (3+3 years). However, the latest announcement of a 10-year warranty is like a harmonious symphony to the ears of potential buyers. With such an extensive warranty, Honda demonstrates its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

But that’s not all! Honda has also launched the Shine 100 at a special introductory price of just Rs 62,900 (ex-showroom) in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. This enticing offer makes it an incredible Rs 2,000 cheaper than the initially announced price tag of Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom) in Maharashtra. As a result, the already competitively priced Shine 100 has become even more affordable for motorcycle enthusiasts in these select states.

It is evident that Honda is determined to leave no stone unturned in securing its position in the highly competitive 100cc commuter motorcycle market. By offering such aggressive pricing, the company aims to go head-to-head with popular rivals like the Hero HF Deluxe, Hero Splendor+, and the Bajaj Platina 100.

With a remarkable 10-year warranty and an irresistible introductory price, the Honda Shine 100 has undoubtedly captured the attention of motorcycle enthusiasts. It is a testament to Honda’s dedication to providing quality, affordability, and unmatched customer satisfaction in the Indian motorcycle market.