Honda Shine 100 Review: An Extraordinary Commuter Motorcycle for Routine Customers

Nearly three decades back, Honda - the Japan-based globally acclaimed bike manufacturer - in association with the homegrown bikemaker Hero MotoCorp, gave India its first mass-market commuter motorcycle in the form of the Splendor. It was the first proper sub-100cc bike aimed at entry-level buyers with very basic requirements. Needless to state, it broke several sales records during its run in the Indian market and has been the highest-sold motorcycle in the country on multiple occasions.

Fast forward to 2011, Hero Group and Honda Motor Company decided to part ways and the rights to develop and retail Splendor remained with Hero. Since then, Honda has rolled out several motorcycles in India with 110cc and 125cc engine capacities but auto aficionados were disappointed by the conspicuous absence of a sub-100cc entry-level commuter. Hence, after a long wait of more than a decade, it has finally introduced the all-new Honda Shine 100 in the Indian market.

The bike was launched in March 2023 in the domestic market at a highly aggressive price point of Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Though bookings had commenced that very day, deliveries were promised from the mid of May - nearly a couple of months post the official launch. It will be positioned below the CD110 Deluxe in the Honda range. Recently, we got the opportunity to take the bike for a spin in the picturesque Aamby Valley City township, which is roughly 100 km away from Pune, Maharashtra. We rode the pre-production version of the Honda Shine 100 as the company officials informed us that production-ready models will be rolled out in a week’s time.

Before we take you through our detailed review of the Honda Shine 100, including performance, ride quality and handling, you must know that it is an all-new model in Honda’s arsenal with no history or predecessor altogether. In the media briefing, we were told that the company is going to brand it as a ‘reliable, durable and affordable offering’ for the very basic users who do not have a mammoth list of requirements to tick. So, let’s see whether it stays true to the brand’s tall claims.

Honda Shine 100 Ride and Handling

Let’s begin with the seating comfort as it is the most important factor for any comfortable ride. Honda Shine 100 has a seat height of 786 mm, which we felt was decent. Even a 5 feet tall individual can easily handle the bike with both feet touching the ground. Talking about the seat length, it measures 677 mm which is long enough to accommodate three individuals. However, keeping in mind the traffic regulations, we would strictly advise only two people including the rider.

The seating posture of Shine 100 is perfect for intra-city rides. We rode the bike for close to 35-40 km at the picturesque Aamby Valley comfortably. Though the seat cushioning could have been improved, due to the tight budget, we are sure Honda could have managed this much only. Nevertheless, it is satisfactory.

The bike has a best-in-segment turning radius of 1.9 metres which makes the handling even more desirable for daily commuting amidst traffic and narrow streets. During the ride, we experienced that it was fairly easy to turn the bike and manoeuvre it in any direction due to the small turning radius, which is a big plus point for any rider. Moreover, the kerb weight of merely 99 kg further accentuates the handling. It can be moved in every nook and corner without putting in much effort.

Honda Shine 100 can touch a top speed of 80-90kmph but since it is not intended for high-adrenaline racing enthusiasts, you will feel vibrations as you up the ante on the accelerator. You might not even find it as stable on the higher speeds clocked in the speedometer. So, it is highly recommended to ride it at 50-60 kmph for optimum experience.

A special mention goes to the suspension setup of the Honda Shine 100 as it is one of the best things about this bike. During our ride, there were multiple speed breakers as well as potholes and both the suspensions absorbed most of them, which is a really big thing since it is an entry-level motorcycle. The front unit features telescopic forks while it has a twin rear suspension. The ride quality gets a major boost from the suspension units and all the credit goes to the engineering team of Honda.

Last, but not least, the braking system of the Shine 100 is impeccable. If the suspension setup was top-notch, then braking stands one step ahead of it. The ride at Aamby Valley was not the easiest due to the slopes, steep ascents, and sharp turns, yet the brakes did an exemplary job. Despite missing out on disc brakes, the drum unit at the front and rear performed splendidly with possibly the shortest braking distance in this segment. At no point during sudden braking, we felt that the bike was skidding or slipping due to the Combi-Brake System (CBS) which comes with an Equalizer.

Honda Shine 100 Engine and Performance

The Shine 100 houses an all-new 98.98 cc OBD2-compliant PGM-FI petrol engine with eSP (Enhanced Smart Power). It develops top power of 7.28 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 8.05 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The engine is linked to a 4-speed gearbox. Since it is not a high-performance motorcycle and instead the focus is on practicality, you get the required amount of power and torque for city rides. The engine is refined and blended well with the diamond frame chassis of the bike. You get most of the torque and power at initial gears and once you race past the 50-60kmph mark, it starts diminishing.

The gearshift is smooth and we didn’t face any inconvenience between switching gears. The 4-speed gearbox responds well to the multi-plate wet clutch system. The acceleration is reasonably good by the standards of an entry-level commuter motorcycle. As for mileage, Honda claims that it has class-leading figures but the company has not yet disclosed it and nor could we ascertain an exact number during our limited ride. However, we are of the view that fuel efficiency could be somewhere between 60-70kmpl.

So, as far as performance is concerned, it is a competent motorcycle which does justice to the job assigned to it. We won’t say it is too high on performance, and on the flip side, nor it is too low.

Honda Shine 100 Design and Features

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. Taking a leaf out of the aforementioned idiom, Honda has kept the styling of the Shine 100 minimalistic and basic. It draws design inspiration from the Shine 125 with graphics around the uniquely shaped fuel tank. Some of the notable styling elements are the front cowl, aluminium grab rail, tail lamp and sleek distinguished muffler. Honda Shine 100 rides on all-black alloy wheels which are shod with tube-type tyres.

Honda Shine 100 has been presented in five dual-tone colour choices namely Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes. The bike, unabashedly, looks vibrant in all the aforementioned colour schemes but we really wish that Honda could have introduced a few more colours. In all, the Shine 100 looks okayish and we leave it to our readers as design is a highly subjective matter as it varies from individual to individual.

As for features, the bike again doesn’t have much to flaunt except for the basic features like dual-pod analogue speedometer, self/kick start, side stands with engine inhibitor and narrow leg opening angle. We certainly don’t think buyers in this segment will be bothered by the lack of features and complain about it as the bike has everything that a basic consumer desires. However, we wish that Honda soon launches a few limited/special editions of the Shine 100 with a couple of advanced and upmarket features to attract more buyers. The plastic parts don’t appear to market and fit perfectly in their place.

Honda Shine 100 Price and Rivals

Honda Shine 100 price is pinned at Rs 64,900 while it locks horns with arch-rivals Hero Splendor Plus and Bajaj Platina 100 which are priced at Rs 73,825 and Rs 67,475, respectively. Besides these, it also faces ruthless competition from Hero HF Deluxe (priced at Rs 62,002) and Hero HF 100 (priced at Rs 55,232) in the Indian market. All the prices are ex-showroom, Mumbai. Without holding any two opinions, it can be stated that Honda has priced the Shine 100 quite belligerently which seems perfect for an entry-level commuter motorcycle.

Honda Shine 100 Review: Verdict

All said and done, Honda Shine 100 will create new milestones in the entry-level bike segment for the brand in India. From a basic customer’s perspective, it barely misses out on anything while offering brisk acceleration and exuberant mileage. The aggressive price announcement by Honda will further accentuate its appeal among the mass market buyers, especially the routine consumers who travel for nearly 40-50 km every day. It will greatly entice people who prioritize mileage and price while purchasing a motorcycle. Moreover, Honda’s 6-year engine warranty program (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) will act as a cherry on the cake.

The smaller turning radius will also be one of the factors that will go in the motorcycle’s favour. Though Honda can work on a few things like new colours, more features and so on, that will result in a rise in price, which we are sure the buyers in this segment won’t like much. So, Honda Shine 100 has what it takes to remain in the competition which has been Hero’s forte altogether for the past so many years and it could well be Honda’s ‘Splendor’ moment.

