2023 Honda Shine 125 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 79,800

Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the BS6 OBD-II compliant version of the Shine 125 in the country. Available in two variants namely Drum and Disc, the 2023 Honda Shine 125 is priced between Rs 79,800-83,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company is offering a special 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) on the purchase of bike.

The 2023 Honda Shine will be available in five color schemes namely Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Matte Axis Grey, Rebel Red Metallic and Decent Blue Metallic. As far as styling goes, it flaunts a bold front visor with chrome garnish and DC headlamp. Some of the other notable design features include chrome side covers, new graphics, chrome muffler cover, smart tail lamp and black alloy wheels.

Speaking on the launch of new OBD2 compliant 2023 Shine 125, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani - President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Leading the 125cc motorcycle segment, the success of brand Shine is a testimony to the love and trust of our customers. As we launch the 2023 Shine 125, I am confident, it will create a new benchmark in its segment and further strengthen our position.”

As for features, the bike gets Engine Start/Stop Switch, Headlamp beam & passing switch, Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer, and tubeless tyres. It has a ground clearance of 162 mm while the wheelbase stands at 1285mm. The 2023 Honda Shine 125 boasts of a 651mm long single-seat setup. Fitted with a 5-step adjustable rear suspension, the motorcycle also comes with Seal Chain as a standard feature.

Mechanically, the 2023 Shine 125 is equipped with BS6 OBD2 compliant 125cc PGM-FI petrol engine with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) tech which comprises of Unique Honda ACG Starter and Friction Reduction function. The engine is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Introducing the new OBD2 compliant 2023 Shine125, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Since introduction, brand Shine has always been synonymous to trust and reliability. With Honda’s superior technology, advanced features and the special 10-year warranty package, new Shine offers irresistible value and peace of mind to the customers.”