Honda Teases Customers With Upcoming Activa 125 H-Smart Scooter, Check Specs And Launch Date

After winning the hearts of millions of customers with the updated latest lineup Activa 6G with the jaw dropping features like remote key, the largest two-wheeler selling company Honda now is all set to drop another bomb in the Indian market as Activa 125 H-Smart. However, the firm has not shared much details about the same as yet. But, the official photos that have been shared by it clearly revealed some of the key features and design.

As per the images shared by the company, it is not hard to identify that the upcoming scooter will be coming with some noticible changes including an updated digital inset in the dash, which will provide important information such as fuel efficiency, average mileage, and RPM.

The Honda Activa 125 H-Smart is also likely to share some features from its sibling Activa 6G such as an electronic key fob, which will allow users to experience top-class features such as the push start button, the SmartFind feature that will enable riders to find the parked vehicle by flashing all four of its indicators simultaneously.

As far as the price is concerned, there is high expectation that the interested customers might have to spend somewhere between Rs 10,000, to 15,000 for the same.

Meanwhile, currently, the company offers three variations of the Activa 125, the Drum that starts with a starting price of Rs 77,743, the Drum alloy with a price tag of 81,411, and the Disc with a price bracket of Rs 81,611- Rs. 84,916.

