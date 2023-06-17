HondaJet 2600 Concept Unveiled with Over 4800 Km Range, Could Launch by 2028

Honda Aircraft Company has announced its plan to commercialise the HondaJet 2600 Concept by 2028. This aircraft, which was first introduced at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), will be offered alongside the existing light jet model of the company— Honda Jet Elite II.

The new aircraft will deliver a medium-sized jet experience while outperforming the performance, comfort, and efficiency of typical light jets. According to Honda Aircraft Company, this new aircraft will have 20 percent better fuel efficiency compared to other typical light jets.

“The commercialization of our new light jet represents Honda’s next chapter of skyward mobility, which further expands the potential of people’s lives,” said Hideto Yamasaki, President and CEO of Honda Aircraft Company.

Honda uses an unorthodox design for business jets by mounting the engines on pylons above each wing, similar to other options. As per the specifications released by the company, the plane can carry four people and a pilot to travel 2,625 nautical miles (roughly 4861 km). This is much more than the HondaJet Elite II, which in the same configuration has a range of 1,547 nautical miles (roughly 2864 km).

The company has entered into a supplier agreement with Aernnova for aerostructures and components, Garmin for avionics, Spirit AeroSystems for the fuselage, and Williams International for engines.

Up to 10 people could board the upcoming jet, which only requires one pilot to operate. The HondaJet Elite II, by contrast, has a capacity of either seven or eight, depending on the arrangement. The plane would fly at 450 knots (roughly 833 kms per hour) and up to 47,000 feet in the air. Up to 43,000 feet, the HondaJet Elite II cruises at 422 knots (782 km/hr).

In line with Honda Aircraft Company’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions. The HondaJet 2600 Concept will offer up to 20 percent better fuel efficiency than other same-category jets. The fuel efficiency will be up to 40 percent better fuel than medium-sized jets during a typical mission.

The new light jet’s engineering designs are being finalised by Honda Aircraft Company, and fabrication work is already in progress.