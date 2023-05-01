Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express Train Trial Run Completed

The much-awaited Vande Bharat Express train is all set to run from Howrah in West Bengal to Puri in Odisha. The Indian Railways recently conducted the first trial of this semi-high-speed train on the said route, which turned out to be successful. Two more trials are expected before the train can be made available for passengers. This new service is expected to save about an hour of travel time between the two destinations. As of now, the fastest train on this route is the Puri Shatabdi Express, which takes around 7 hours and 35 minutes to cover the distance. However, in the trial run, the Vande Bharat Express train covered 500 kilometres in just 6 hours and 25 minutes, showcasing its speed and efficiency.

The trial run was conducted on April 28, with the train starting from Howrah at 6:10 am and reaching Puri at 12:35 pm. On the return journey, it left Puri at 1:50 pm and arrived at Howrah at 8:30 pm. The maximum speed limit of the train during the trial run was 130 km/h. Officials from the Railway’s Safety, Engineering, and Commercial Department were present on the train during the trial run.

The new Vande Bharat Express that will run on the Howrah-Puri route is expected to have a total of 14 coaches. These coaches will include both chair car and executive class coaches. With advanced and modern facilities, the train promises a comfortable and smooth travel experience for the passengers. The Vande Bharat Express trains have been gaining popularity in India and currently, there are 15 such trains operational in various parts of the country.

The highly-awaited Vande Bharat Express will start running on the Howrah-Puri route for three days a week, but no specific date has been announced yet. It is anticipated that the train will begin commercial operations in May and will run on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays, providing much-needed convenience to pilgrims and tourists travelling to Puri from across the country, especially West Bengal. The train will make halts at Kharagpur and Bhadrak stations before reaching Puri, offering a seamless travel experience to passengers.

The Vande Bharat Express is currently operational between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri. The train was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30 last year. In case the Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah is operationalised, it would be the second Vande Bharat Express to operate in West Bengal.

Read all the Latest Auto News here