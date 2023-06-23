Hyderabad Metro: Network Extension upto Kandukur Announced by CM

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao recently announced the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail network in the capital region. The announcement, made during the launch of Haritha Haram Phase-9 in Tumuluru village, Ranga Reddy, has created a wave of excitement among the residents.

With the inclusion of the Shamshabad airport and the proposed connectivity to Kandukur, this development is set to revolutionize public transportation in Hyderabad.

Responding to Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy’s request for the extension of the Metro Rail to Kandukur, Chief Minister KCR acknowledged the urgency of this demand and vowed to take prompt action. He stressed that including the Shamshabad airport in the initial phases of the Metro Rail line was the bare minimum that could be expected from the planning authorities. The exclusion of the airport in the previous plans was deemed a grave oversight that needs immediate rectification.

To bridge this crucial gap, tenders have been issued for the construction of the airport connection, with an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore. Chief Minister KCR personally assured the public of his commitment to extending the Metro Rail further into the Maheshwaram constituency in the near future, underscoring the government’s dedication to enhancing public transportation and infrastructure.

Emphasizing the importance of Metro Rail connectivity along the LB Nagar-BHEL stretch, the Chief Minister asserted that it was an essential requirement. While the network had been extended up to the LB Nagar end, the implementation towards BHEL was still pending but would be completed expeditiously. KCR also announced the establishment of a medical college in the Maheshwaram constituency.

As part of the government’s efforts to empower local communities, Chandrashekar Rao declared the approval for a power substation in Tumulur gram panchayat. Additionally, each gram panchayat will receive a grant of Rs 15 lakh, while each municipality within the assembly constituency will be granted Rs 25 lakh. These initiatives aim to uplift the regions and foster socio-economic growth.

The expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail network, coupled with the inclusion of the Shamshabad airport and the proposed connectivity to Kandukur, is a testament to the government’s vision for a well-connected and thriving capital region. These developments will not only enhance convenience and accessibility for the residents but also boost economic growth and overall connectivity. The future of Hyderabad’s public transportation infrastructure looks brighter than ever.