Hyderabad Metro: Preparatory Works Starts for Old City Line - Route, Stations, Distance and More

In a move to spread metro connectivity across the city, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has kickstarted the preparation of train work in Hyderabad’s Old City. The decision comes after when the Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao gave the green signal to the concerned authorities for the project.

Hyderabad Metro Work in Hyderabad’s Old City

As per the details shared by the HMRL’s Managing Director N V S Reddy, it has been suggested that the 5.5 km metro stretch of the metro project in Old City runs from MGBS to Falaknuma through Darulshifa stations. The train will also connect with Ettebar Chowk, Purani Haveli, Mir Momin Daira, Aliakotla, Haribowli, Shalibanda, Shamsheergunj and Aliabad.

Hyderabad Metro in Old City Routes

Apart from this, the stretch will feature a total of five stations. The list includes Charminar, Salarjung Museum, Shalibanda, Falaknuma and Shamsheergunj. Amid this, the authorities expected to start issuing the land acquisition notice to every individual soon, whose properties are likely to come in the project line.

Widening Process for Hyderabad Metro

Reddy informed the technical and engineers have been putting efforts to save more than 102 religious places, which are coming on the stretch. He said the technician will adjust curvature, viaduct design, and height, alter some metro pillars, and their positions to make it happen. The decision to provide a safeguard to these places comes after instruction by the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K T Rama Rao, Reddy added.

To keep these structures safe, and provide them with decent space, the authorities are advised to restrict the road widening to 80 feet only. However, the station road will be well stretched by 120 feet on the stations.