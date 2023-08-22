Hyderabad Metro Phase 3: Tenders invited for selection of consultants for PPRs, DPRs

In a significant move towards the expansion of Metro Rail corridors in Phase-III, the Telangana Government’s approval has set the stage for a new chapter in the city’s rapid development.

The Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) has taken decisive steps by initiating the tender process to select adept consultants who will be entrusted with the crucial task of creating Preliminary Project Reports (PPRs) and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the upcoming metro extensions.

Hyderabad Metro Phase 3: Routes

Divided into four packages a total of 12 corridors covering 278 km and 8 extension corridors and 4 corridors all along the Outer Ring Road— a maximum of two packages will be given to each successful consulting firm. The deadline for submission of tenders is August 28, and consulting firms will be chosen early the following month.



Within two months, the chosen consultants must first submit their PPRs. They will have to conduct traffic surveys, forecast travel demand, estimate ridership, socio-environmental assessment, analyse alternatives and recommend viable public transportation modes in the PPRs.



In another three months, the consultants will prepare the DPRs, which will include information on the civil structures of the Metro Rail, the planning of the stations and depots, multi-modal integration, the supply of electric power, signaling and train communication, the train operation plan, the coaches, cost projections, financial analysis and the fare structure.



From August 19, 2023, the Request for Proposals (RFP) can be downloaded. On August 28, technical offers will be accepted, and on August 30, a list of the selected bidders will be released. On the same day, the financial bids will be opened, on September 6, 2023, the Letter of Award will be released, and on September 15, 2023, the contract will be signed.



The PPRs/DPRs should be completed by reputable consulting firms in a thorough manner, taking into account the travel and transportation needs of the rapidly expanding city of Hyderabad, which is emerging as a major investment destination, according to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

NVS Reddy, the driving force behind this transformative project, has been at the forefront. He has been tirelessly coordinating with key stakeholders including TSIIC, HMDA, GHMC, TR&B, and other pivotal ministries and organizations. Guided by the strategic guidance of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, this collaborative effort aims to weave a futuristic public transportation tapestry that aligns seamlessly with the future aspirations of Hyderabad and its surrounding regions.