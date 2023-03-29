Hyderabad Metro: Soil Testing Starts For 31 Km Airport Line Between Mindspace Junction and Shamshabad

Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) has started the testing process for determining the soil-bearing capacity of the 31 km airport corridor connecting Mindspace Junction and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, reported The Indian Express. HAML has already completed the ground survey and started with peg marking of its alignment on the ground for the airport metro project. The soil testing will be done for about two months for 100 metro pillar locations starting from the IKEA junction at Raidurg and going up to Shamshabad airport.

N.V.S. Reddy, HAML chairman and managing director, said that the soil testing will be carried out by taking borehole samples up to a depth of about 40 ft. from the road surface at each location. Mr Reddy added that the results would help in determining other aspects like the type of foundation, allowable bearing pressure and required depth of the foundation.

“These results will also guide the bidders to assess their competitive rates as they would give a fair idea about the soil conditions,” he said.

The soil testing exercise will be completed in two months and carried out alongside other pre-construction activities. The whole exercise is being supervised by HAML’s engineering team. HAML is taking all necessary measures to avoid any inconvenience to the general public.

These measures include proper barricading of the soil investigation locations, information about the presence of underground utilities and traffic management by placing retro-reflective boards in the road medians at various locations in the city.

The HAML, a project fully funded by the Telangana government, is a joint venture between the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation. It is essentially an elevated fast metro to the international airport and will make commuting very convenient for lakhs of travellers.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao laid the foundation of this project in December 2022. This metro project is estimated to cost the government Rs 6,250 crore. The 31 km airport metro corridor will complement the 69 km phase-1 HMRL project. Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited’s Blue line is being built in a public-private partnership and its last station will be integrated with the Airport Metro.

