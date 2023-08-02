Hyderabad Metro: State Cabinet Approves Rs 60,000 Crore Expansion Plan

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao recently announced that the state Cabinet has approved a proposal for the extension of the Metro rail system in Hyderabad with an expenditure of around Rs 60,000 crore.

While addressing the media on Monday, Minister K.T. Rama Rao said, “Telangana State Cabinet meeting was held for more than six hours under the direction of Chief Minister KCR. The Cabinet has discussed and taken some crucial decisions.”

Telangana Cabinet has approved a plan worth 60,000 crore for expanding the Metro rail system, according to KTR. In three to four years, this project is expected to be finished. As it did in other states, we anticipate that the central government will assist us in this project. If they assist us, we shall be pleased. The state government has made the decision to take on the project on its own, even if they don’t. Even if this (central) government doesn’t help, a coalition government will be formed after 2024 in which BRS will play a key role and we hope that it will help us."

He also talked about State Cabinet giving the green light to new Metro Rail projects in Hyderabad that will connect different locations. They have approved a significant plan to improve the transportation infrastructure, and it will cost a total of 60,000 crores.

He added, “The Metro connection from Raidurg to the Shamshabad Airport already had its foundation stone set by the Chief Minister. All of the routes would be included in the Metro Rail extension. The government has suggested building a Double Decker Metro Rail corridor between Jubilee Bus Station and Tumkunta on the Godavarikani route, with one layer reserved for vehicle traffic and the second layer for the Metro.”