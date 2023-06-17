Hyderabad Metro: Work on 31 Km Long Airport Express Line Starts in Sep 2023

NVS Reddy, the managing director of the Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), announced on June 14 that groundwork on the Hyderabad Airport Metro Express is slated to commence in coming September. Once completed, the airport express line will cover a total distance of 31 kilometres with the entire project expected to see its final outcome in three years.

The Telangana government has pledged to bear the entire expenses of the Rs 6,250 project, while the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and the GMR Hyderabad International Airport in Shamsabad have pledged to contribute 10 percent each.

Technical teams of 13 national and international companies including Tata Projects, Alstom, L&T, Siemens, IRCON, RVNL, BEML and PANDROL Rahee Technologies marked their presence at the meeting that was conducted with the global tenders invited to choose the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractors for the project.

During the discussion, NVS Reddy confirmed that the majority of the preliminary work such as surveying, peg marking, and alignment fixation has already been done while soil testing is underway and is predicted to be completed soon.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who laid the foundation stone for the Hyderabad Airport Metro project on December 9 last year, is directly monitoring the advancement of the Airport Metro project along with Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao. So Reddy seemed hopeful of the timelines decided by the government being maintained properly.

During the meeting, the MD and his technical team answered many of the prospective bidders’ questions regarding the civil structures, rolling stock (trains), signalling and train control systems, efficiency indices, technical details and etc. Adviser of civil engineering Subodh Jain, chief electrical engineer D.V.S. Raju, chief project manager B.Anand Mohan, general manager M.Vishnuvardhan Reddy, SE Y.Sayapa Reddy, deputy chief engineer (Railway) J.N. Gupta were all members of the technical team.

The new airport corridor between the Raidurg metro station and the Airport terminal will have nine stations, one of which will be underground. It will make connectivity more convenient from the main city to the international airport located in Shamsabad, stretching across the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Apart from connecting the city to the airport, the metro will pass through some prominent areas of Hyderabad including the IT hub of Hitec City, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, Kokapet and etc.