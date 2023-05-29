Hyderabad-Raxaul Summer Special Train Extended, Check New Schedule

To enhance passengers’ convenience, the Indian Railways is operating a summer special train between Telangana’s Hyderabad and Bihar’s Raxaul via Jharkhand. This has greatly benefited travellers to and from Hyderabad. Responding to the positive feedback from passengers, the Railways has now decided to extend the duration of these special trains.

Train number 07051, the Hyderabad-Raxaul Summer Special, was scheduled until May 27. It has now been decided to increase its frequency by running it every Saturday from June 3 to June 24 for a total of four additional rounds.

Likewise, the train with number 07052, the Raxaul-Hyderabad Summer Special, is currently running between Raxaul and Hyderabad until May 30. Its operations will be increased by running it every Tuesday from June 6 to June 27 for a total of four additional rounds.

The Hyderabad-Raxaul-Hyderabad summer special train, with train number 07051/07052, halts at Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Bokaro Steel City, Chandrapura, Dhanbad, Chittaranjan, Madhupur and Jasidih railway stations in Jharkhand.

The train has 12 sleeper coaches, two general coaches, five AC III coaches and two AC II coaches. A total of 24 summer special trains are currently operational across the country and the Hyderabad-Raxaul summer special train was introduced on May 12.

Another summer special train 09421 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Summer Special is also operational till June 26. The train departs from Ahmedabad at 04:10 pm. It arrives at Narkatiaganj at 09:30 pm on Tuesdays, Raxaul at 10.30 pm on Wednesdays, Bairgania at 11:35 pm and Sitamarhi at 12:30 am on Thursdays, Janakpur Road at 01.05 am, to reach Darbhanga at 2:15 am.

On its way back, till June 28, train number 09422 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Summer Special departs from Darbhanga at 05:30 am. on Wednesdays, stopping at Janakpur Road at 06.00 am, Sitamarhi at 07:15 am, Bairgania at 08:18 am, Raxaul at 09.10 am, Narkatiaganj at 10:10 am to reach Ahmedabad at 6:00 pm on Thursday.