Hyderabad's Naseer Khan Becomes First Owner of McLaren 765 LT Spider in India

India’s supercar market has witnessed a surge of interest over the past few years, with brands such as Lamborghini, Aston Martin, and Ferrari officially introducing their cars in the country. McLaren, the latest addition to this list, announced its entry into the Indian market a year ago. Recently, it opened its first dealership in Mumbai and unveiled its flagship supercar, the McLaren 765 LT. Hyderabad-based businessman Naseer Khan has become the first owner of this model in India and has taken delivery of the car in a stunning MSO Volcano Red shade.

The McLaren 765 LT Spider is one of the most expensive supercars officially available for sale in India and boasts of being one of the fastest convertibles that McLaren has ever produced. Made entirely from carbon fiber, this car features an aerodynamic design similar to the coupe version, and its retractable roof adds to its charm within just 11 seconds. Naseer Khan’s purchase of this supercar makes him the probable firsThe t customer of this model in India.

After buying the McLaren 765 LT supercar, Naseer Khan even organized a meetup for people who follow him on social media platforms. A crowd of nearly 1,000 individuals assembled to catch a glimpse of India’s priciest supercar. While the exact cost of the McLaren 765 LT remains undisclosed, it is anticipated to be approximately Rs. 12 crore (ex-showroom). The McLaren 765 LT’s production is restricted to just 765 units, rendering it more rare than any other supercar in India. Propelled by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, the McLaren 765 LT Spider generates a maximum power of 755 bhp and peak torque of 800 Nm.

For a long time, car enthusiasts in India have been drawn to the popular McLaren brand, despite the fact that the company had not yet officially sold their models in the country. However, this recently changed, and while many wealthy car enthusiasts have got McLarens imported to India in the past, the automaker has now officially entered the Indian market. The 765 LT Spider delivered to Naseer Khan may be the first of its kind in India, but it is not the first McLaren supercar to be officially delivered to a customer in the country. Around the time of their announcement of entry into the Indian market a year ago, McLaren delivered a 720S Spider to a West-Bengal based businessman Parveen Agarwal.

Naseer Khan’s garage already has a plethora of luxurious automobiles, including a Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge, a Ferrari 812 Superfast, a Mercedes-Benz G350d, a Ford Mustang, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Lamborghini Urus, and several other high-end cars. With the addition of the McLaren 765 LT Spider, Naseer Khan has further cemented his position as one of the most notable car enthusiasts in India.

